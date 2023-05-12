Why did Peloton recall over 2 million exercise bikes?

A Peloton bike can be seen in this picture. — Peloton Website/File

After receiving reports of injuries from seats breaking off, Peloton has recalled its 2.2 million exercise bikes and urged customers to contact the company for free repair.

Peloton said it had uncovered 35 incidents of "seat posts breaking out" on its products sold in the US between January 2018 and May 2023, adding that "the part that attaches the saddle to the frame can break in certain circumstances on its $995 bikes."

Several reports have been received by Peloton in which the wrists of customers were broken with lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.

The company also noted that the UK is not affected by the recall.

The recall affected Peloton model PL01.

The company said in the statement: "Our commitment to Member safety is unwavering."



The Consumer Product Safety Commission said: "Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike."

The commission also noted: "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed."

According to the Peloton website: "Consumers can contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6am to 12am seven days a week, or get more information on Peloton's website."

The recall affects only the original Peloton Bike sold in the United States, and not international models nor its more recent Bike+ model, said the company.

It is not the first time that serious regulatory incidents took place. In 2021, the CPSC warned consumers to stop using Peloton's Tread+ treadmill after dozens of safety incidents, including the death of one child.

The company, earlier this year said it would pay a $19 million fine for failing to report those safety issues with its treadmill.

The announcement from the company made the fourth time Peloton revealed a defect in its product in recent years after recalls of bike pedals and both its treadmills.

The exercise equipment maker said: The latest issue with its saddles would cost it an estimated $8.4m.

The company’s share price increased during the pandemic as people began to exercise at home during lockdowns. Since the gyms reopened, it has been struggling with sales dropping.