Friday May 12, 2023
Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys bachelorette party ahead of wedding

She also made headlines the previous week during King Charles’ coronation 

British singer and Little Mix member Leigh-Ann Pinnock enjoys her bachelorette party before her wedding. She was joined by her close friends and fellow group member Jade Thirlwall.

She has been engaged to Andre Gray since back in 2020 when he popped the question, they are also the parents of twins that were born in 2021.

The singer looked absolutely stunning in a white bikini paired with a lovely silver mesh skirt with her hair left open. She posted a video compilation which showed them enjoying mimosas while lounging around in the sun.

In another hilarious clip, the girls could be seen donning masks of Andre’s face along with silk pyjamas. In the caption, Leigh-Ann wrote:

“We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams. I love these women more then humanly possible and s*** I'm getting married y'all.”

Their official marriage was actually supposed to take place much earlier but ended up getting delayed several times because of the pandemic, the World Cup as well as her pregnancy.

Some reports claim that the pair will end up tying the knot in Jamaica with her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade present.

She also made headlines the previous week during King Charles’ coronation when she posted a status calling out the establishment, labelling it a “fascist nightmare.”

