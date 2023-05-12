Piers Morgan ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s legal scandal in UK

Piers Morgan is ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s unlawful information gathering case against UK tabloids

Piers Morgan is ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s unlawful information gathering case against UK tabloid publishers Mirror Group Newspapers, his lawyer David Sherborne has said.

The claim from the Duke of Sussex’s legal aid Sherborne came in a written submission to the court on Thursday, May 11.

However, Morgan has continued to deny any involvement in what Prince Harry has accused MGN of, including illegal information gathering using phone hacking,

Talking about the speculation that he may have been involved, Morgan told BBC’s Amol Rajan this week: “I never hacked a phone, I wouldn’t even know how. There’s no evidence I knew anything about any of this, I never told anybody to hack a phone.”

However, as per The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes, Morgan has good reason to be worried about what Prince Harry may say in court, because he ‘has dedicated a large portion of his professional career in recent years to diatribes against Harry and Meghan’.

Sykes also noted that there are ‘several anecdotes’ that Prince Harry’s legal team could use against Morgan; in a published collection of his diaries, Morgan once shared how journalists on his paper used voicemail interception.

That’s not all; earlier, Newsnight’s Jeremy Paxman told the Leveson inquiry that Morgan had explained to him how to hack a phone back in 2002.