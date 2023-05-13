 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' trilogy?

Saturday May 13, 2023

Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' trilogy?

Vin Diesel is hyping up the excitement for the upcoming Fast X by teasing that instead of dualogy, it could be a trilogy.

Speaking to Fandango at the Rome premiere of the film, Diesel was asked, "After the studio saw this part one they said 'could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'"

The XXX star replied, "Going into making this movie the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter, and after the studio saw this part one they said, 'could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'"

Co-star Michelle Rodriguez added, "It's 3X in any story."

However, the 55-year-old was asked again whether he is confirming the action-packed series trilogy, but the star didn't give much, adding, "I don't want to get in trouble here."

Fast X was slated as a two-part thriller to end the long-running street racing series saga.

Previously, Diesel said the finale would be an emotional goodbye to slain Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner.

"That moment in 2013 when the world was struggling with his loss, the studio made a very bold and righteous and daring decision to keep Brian O'Conner alive," the actor told Total Film.

"I will give you this without spoiling anything: I couldn't image this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O'Conner."

Fast X will open in theatres on May 19.

