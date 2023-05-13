Why Pakistani hashtags are trending in Netherlands?

—Shiraz Hassan/Twitter

Despite lifting restrictions on mobile internet, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is still blocking access to major social media sites in the country.

The telecom regulator had restricted internet services and social media after protests erupted following former premier Imran Khan's arrest on May 09.

However, the government decided to remove restrictions on mobile internet but Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube are still not accessible in the country, leaving the users the only option to use them via a virtual private network (VPN).

The use of VPNs has skyrocketed since the restrictions were imposed due to which Pakistani hashtags are trending in other countries including the Netherlands.

On Friday, a PTA spokesperson confirmed to Geo.tv that they had received the directives to restore the internet but there are no instructions to allow access to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Commenting on the matter, BoloBhi Director Usama Khilji said Twitter and YouTube are still blocked in Pakistan as mobile internet access is restored after four days.

Khilji said that most people are accessing Twitter through a VPN, presumably the prime minister of the country as well.

“Pakistani hashtags are trending in the Netherlands as VPN use skyrockets.”

Shiraz Hassan, an Islamabad-based journalist, shared a screenshot of Pakistani hashtags trending on Twitter in the Netherlands.

Tech expert Jehan Ara also condemned the move, saying this is beyond her understanding.



“This is not the first time this has happened. I thought access to information and freedom of expression were basic human rights guaranteed to us under the Constitution. And we claim to be a democracy?” she tweeted.