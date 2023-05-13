 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

People surrounded the smiling family as Teigen performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for her bakery
People surrounded the smiling family as Teigen performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for her bakery

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen revealed a glimpse of their baby Esti Maxine Stephens at the opening for Teigen’s Cravings Bakery in Los Angeles.

The little one appeared in a family portrait where Chrissy held her in her lap alongside her husband and other two children. Their four-year-old son Miles Theodore Stephens donned a Gucci blazer and tan trousers while their daughter Luna Simone Stephens looked stunning in a cream dress with ruffles.

Esti is technically the couple’s fourth child following the abortion of their son at 20 weeks gestation in 2020 who they planned to name Jack. The couple were forced to make the move after they were told that both Teigen and the child could not survive the pregnancy.

Teigen donned a beautiful strapless dress which had red and pink detailing throughout the material. By her side, John looked stylish with light pink trousers paired with a pastel green shirt. He tied off the look with a sleeveless pink and green vest.

People surrounded the smiling family as Teigen performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for her bakery. The bakery comes as a part of her food and lifestyle brand which is named Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. The branch has opened up at The Row in the area of downtown Los Angeles in a partnership with Shopify LA.

More From Entertainment:

'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale

'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale
Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family

Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family
Lana Del Rey did not include Jack Antonoff's wedding date in her song 'Margaret'

Lana Del Rey did not include Jack Antonoff's wedding date in her song 'Margaret'
Disney to merge Hulu and Disney+ content in single app

Disney to merge Hulu and Disney+ content in single app
Meghan Markle’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen praises her for being “incredibly warm”

Meghan Markle’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen praises her for being “incredibly warm”
Kelly Clarkson breaks her silence on The Kelly Clarkson show environment claims

Kelly Clarkson breaks her silence on The Kelly Clarkson show environment claims
Alia Bhatt weighs in on MET Gala debut

Alia Bhatt weighs in on MET Gala debut
Matt Healy opens for Taylor Swift once again amid dating rumors

Matt Healy opens for Taylor Swift once again amid dating rumors
Animated film 'Butterfly Tale' to feature Shawn Mendes' song 'Something Big'

Animated film 'Butterfly Tale' to feature Shawn Mendes' song 'Something Big'
Jack Harlow reflects on working with late Lance Reddick: ‘absolute pleasure’

Jack Harlow reflects on working with late Lance Reddick: ‘absolute pleasure’
Angelina Jolie’s ‘wary’ as son Maddox decides to move ahead in life

Angelina Jolie’s ‘wary’ as son Maddox decides to move ahead in life
Johnny Depp inks biggest-ever men's fragrance deal with Dior

Johnny Depp inks biggest-ever men's fragrance deal with Dior