Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen revealed a glimpse of their baby Esti Maxine Stephens at the opening for Teigen’s Cravings Bakery in Los Angeles.

The little one appeared in a family portrait where Chrissy held her in her lap alongside her husband and other two children. Their four-year-old son Miles Theodore Stephens donned a Gucci blazer and tan trousers while their daughter Luna Simone Stephens looked stunning in a cream dress with ruffles.

Esti is technically the couple’s fourth child following the abortion of their son at 20 weeks gestation in 2020 who they planned to name Jack. The couple were forced to make the move after they were told that both Teigen and the child could not survive the pregnancy.

Teigen donned a beautiful strapless dress which had red and pink detailing throughout the material. By her side, John looked stylish with light pink trousers paired with a pastel green shirt. He tied off the look with a sleeveless pink and green vest.

People surrounded the smiling family as Teigen performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for her bakery. The bakery comes as a part of her food and lifestyle brand which is named Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. The branch has opened up at The Row in the area of downtown Los Angeles in a partnership with Shopify LA.