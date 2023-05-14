Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

Kate Middleton surprised audiences of the Eurovision Song Contest as she appeared in the finale showing off her piano skills.



The short clip shared on the royal’s official social media account saw last year’s champions, Kate performed a short instrumental piece for her cameo, filmed at a piano in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was seen wearing a one-shouldered Jenny Packham gown to play Joe Price and Kojo Samuel’s composition. Her hair was let down in loose waves to give an effortlessly chic look.

The former Duchess of Cambridge is known to repeat outfits in favour of sustainable fashion. Moreover, she also takes her outfit and accessories as a way to make important statements about her standpoints.

This time, the Princess took the opportunity to give a subtle tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II as she paired her pair of earrings with her dazzling gown, per news.com.au.

Her late Majesty’s earrings sparkled under the spotlight as Kate beamed from behind the piano as a personal tribute to her grandmother-in-law.

Moreover, the colour of the dress was reportedly chosen to reflect the Ukrainian flag.

According to Vogue, Kate Middleton once before paired a blue Alexander McQueen jumper with a badge bearing the Ukrainian flag for a visit to the country’s Cultural Centre in London last March, before dropping into Reading’s Ukrainian Community Centre in November wearing a navy-and-mustard LK Bennett dress.