 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’
Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’ 

Kate Middleton surprised audiences of the Eurovision Song Contest as she appeared in the finale showing off her piano skills.

The short clip shared on the royal’s official social media account saw last year’s champions, Kate performed a short instrumental piece for her cameo, filmed at a piano in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was seen wearing a one-shouldered Jenny Packham gown to play Joe Price and Kojo Samuel’s composition. Her hair was let down in loose waves to give an effortlessly chic look.

The former Duchess of Cambridge is known to repeat outfits in favour of sustainable fashion. Moreover, she also takes her outfit and accessories as a way to make important statements about her standpoints.

This time, the Princess took the opportunity to give a subtle tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II as she paired her pair of earrings with her dazzling gown, per news.com.au.

Her late Majesty’s earrings sparkled under the spotlight as Kate beamed from behind the piano as a personal tribute to her grandmother-in-law.

Moreover, the colour of the dress was reportedly chosen to reflect the Ukrainian flag.

According to Vogue, Kate Middleton once before paired a blue Alexander McQueen jumper with a badge bearing the Ukrainian flag for a visit to the country’s Cultural Centre in London last March, before dropping into Reading’s Ukrainian Community Centre in November wearing a navy-and-mustard LK Bennett dress.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo video

Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'
William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years video

William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years
King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?

King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?
Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?

Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?
Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?

Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?
King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box

King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box
Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig? video

Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig?
Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo

Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo
Prince Harry making ‘every courtier worth their Brooks’ ask ‘when’s it stopping?’ video

Prince Harry making ‘every courtier worth their Brooks’ ask ‘when’s it stopping?’
Meghan Markle 'pulling puppet strings' to Prince Harry's lawsuit? video

Meghan Markle 'pulling puppet strings' to Prince Harry's lawsuit?
King Charles preparing next generations of monarchs

King Charles preparing next generations of monarchs