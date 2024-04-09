 
Prince Harry urged to ‘reunite' with William: ‘Lean on each other'

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2024

Prince Harry should stand tall for elder brother Prince William, says Kerry Katona.

The Duke of Sussex, who is expected to arrive in the UK next month, is urged to reunite with the family.

"I've seen reports that Prince Harry is coming back to the UK next month and might reunite with the family," Kerry wrote in her OK! Magazine column.

She added: "I really hope he does. At this time they need to lean on each other and Harry should be there for his brother William.

"He has called Kate 'the sister he never had' and it would be great to see them all reconnect. But you never know, they might not want Harry to come home and he might not want to, either. I think the royal family have been thrown into turmoil. No one has had cancer for years and now both Kate and Charles have it. It's so awful. I hope they're all coping,” Kerry noted.

