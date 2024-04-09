Meghan Markle ‘does not want to come' to UK with children

Meghan Markle has seemingly changed her mind ahead of Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was set to join husband alongside their kids in the month of May, has second thoughts about the trip.

A source tells OK!: "It's now got to the point where Meghan doesn't want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn't feel safe.”

The add: "The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone."

"Harry doesn't want to keep making solo trips to the UK," the source claim.

"He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn't possible at the moment,” the insider notes.