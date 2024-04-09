Princess Diana wanted Prince William, Prince Harry ‘against the world'

Princess Diana’s final wish for son Prince William and Prince Harry has gone unfulfilled.



The former Princess of Wales, who passed away back in 1997, wanted to see her kids as close as possible.

Royal expert Charles Rae tells The Sun's Royal Exclusive show : "They [Prince William and Prince Harry] were really, really close. And this is what makes it so sad that they're now so far apart."

He added: "That's what Diana always wanted, the boys to remain as close as possible, they had each other, and it was them against the rest of the world but of course now it's not happening."

Meanwhile, Royal author Tom Quinn exclusively told The Mirror that Harry is tipped to reunite with William next month in the UK.

He said : "Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May – it's his baby. If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him.