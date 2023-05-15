 
Michelle Keegan reflects on her 'challenging' experience in Ten Pound Poms

Michelle Keegan has recently opened up about working experience in new Stan Original Series, Ten Pound Poms.

“Ten Pound Poms will definitely take the audience on a journey. I think for me and the viewers, the script is like a history lesson,” said Keegan in a new interview with Daily Australia.

Keegan revealed that the script, her character and location persuaded her to sign in for the movie

“I absolutely loved filming in Australia,” continued the actress.

Keegan mentioned, “In a way, my journey to Australia has parallels with my character's. I came on my own which was quite scary, but it's been such an incredible experience.”

According to the official synopsis shared by Daily Mail, the six-episode series is based on English citizens emigration to Australia in 1956 as a part of the real-life “ten pound” scheme known as Assisted Passage Migration Scheme. This scheme brought millions of people to Australia after World War II.

Describing it challenging, Keegan, who plays nurse Kate Thorne in the show, stated, “I've loved every minute.”

“The series is set in the fifties, and it's the first time I've appeared in a period drama, it's something I have always wanted to do,” she added.

