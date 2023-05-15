 
Sci-Tech
Monday May 15, 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp brings new update for users

By
TDTech desk

Monday May 15, 2023

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters  

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for users that would allow them to place group calls for the macOS version of the app, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, this feature is available to some beta testers as of yet and will be brought to more users in the coming weeks. 

The instant messaging app continues to make improvements to its native desktop applications. Recently, it improved the user interface regarding icons, the app header, and a new green tint colour. 

The app is now working on improving group calls. Previously, it was impossible for users to start a group call as the button was either disabled or not functioning.

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo 

In the latest update, the call buttons are finally available, allowing users to start a group call. 

"Some users may see a different icon within the chat header that combines group calling and video calling into a single button," said the app-tracking site. 

Users can also create a new group call with those who are not in the same group by opening the calls tab. They can start a group call by selecting people they want to add. 

Up to seven people can be selected from this section but up to 32 people can join the call later. However, the limit might be different for video calls in groups. 

