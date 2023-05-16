Pakistani startup MedAngle makes it to Global Silicon Valley Elite 200

MedAngle logo. — Facebook/MedAngle

Pakistani company MedAngle, a first-of-its-kind platform for future doctors, has been named in the 2023 Global Silicon Valley Elite 200 EdTech Company, reported The News.

The edtech company is the only Pakistani company that has been included in the list.

The platform was founded by Dr Mohammad Azib an alumnus of the Dow University of Health Sciences (Class of 2020). He is the country’s first-ever full-stack technologist and medical doctor.

Dr Azib was also the first Pakistani ever accepted to the Transcend Fellowship in Silicon Valley, and he was also accepted to the MIT-Harvard Medical School Global Healthcare innovation program and was inducted into the Stanford Graduate School of Business Seed Spark Program.

MedAngle has more than 61,000 medical students and future doctors who have answered questions more than 45 million times. The platform has become a leader and pioneer in revolutionising digital medical education in Pakistan and beyond.

Boasting over 40,000 multiple choice questions, clinical cases and various other pieces of content, it is the biggest medical education platform in the history of Pakistan and the Middle East region.

MedAngle’s team comprises over 150 doctors, healthcare professionals, and elite medical students in both Pakistan and the Middle East. The platform has scaled its technology from one school to more than 140 in two countries, with recent expansion into the UAE.

The startups were shortlisted for the annual ASU+GSV Summit that connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work.



The list is made out of the GSV Cup semifinalists, known as the Elite 200, that have been selected from a pool of global applicants as the top pre-seed and seed startups across the Pre-K to Gray sector.



The summit was started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV).



Bill Gates was the keynote speaker of this year’s ASU+GSV Summit, which also featured Khan Academy Founder and CEO Sal Khan, and OpenAI and ChatGPT Founder and CEO Sam Altman as speakers.



Previous speakers include former US president Barack Obama, Richard Branson, Laurene Powell Jobs, Priscilla Chan, Jeff Weiner, Bill Nye, Howard Schultz, Reed Hastings and Eric Yuan.