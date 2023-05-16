 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
WATCH: NYC Hospital worker allegedly taking bike from young black man

A video went viral on social media in which a female New York City hospital employee is apparently trying to steal a Citi Bike from a non-white male.

The white woman — wearing blue scrubs emblazoned with NYC Health + Hospital — could be seen screaming for help and accusing the male of an assault. She started shedding crocodile tears as people gathered around them.

A friend of the victim can be heard saying that his friend has paid for the bike and the woman is attempting to take that from him.

The video came under the sight of famous civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who wrote on Twitter about how the woman tried to weaponise her tears to show the man a threat.

"This is EXACTLY the type of behaviour that has endangered so many black men in the past!" he wrote.

The video gained traction on Twitter and TikTok.

One of the persons present at the scene can be heard saying that he is recording the situation, with a hand of a person who can be seen on the bike.

The woman then screams saying: "Help! Help me! Please help me!"

"This is not your bike," says a person who's not on the screen.

The woman removed his badge to conceal her identity with another man asking: "You know you're not getting this bike?"

She then screams again for help and tries to get on the bike before swiping the phone of the young man.

"Why are you taking his phone? What's wrong with you?" asks the man's friend.

"Do not touch his phone, do not touch his phone," he tells her.

She can be heard saying: "You are hurting my unborn baby," to which the man replies: "You put your stomach on my hand."

As people approached, the man explains: “This is my bike, it's on my account” telling the woman to 'please move.'

Meanwhile, the woman started crying, attempting to climb the bike.

The man's friends defend him, saying, "It's his, it's his."

The woman moves away from the bike apparently stops crying and pulls out her phone.

"Not a tear came down miss," the friend says as the video ends.

The hospital said in a statement: "We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred off-campus over the weekend and appears to involve one of our employees," it said.

"We are sorry this happened, and we are reviewing the incident," adding that it is "committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity and compassion."

