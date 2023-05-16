Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone joins Bollywood divas debutant list

Sunny Leone is going to attend Cannes 2023 with the team of her film 'Kennedy'

Canadian actress and model Sunny Leone has made her way to the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Sunny will be attending the festival with the star cast of her film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Earlier today, the Ragini MMS 2 actress shared the first teaser of the film which is going to premiere at the Cannes 2023 in the Midnight screenings section.

She dropped the first glimpse along with a caption that read: “Bataaaa...kitna maza aaya...yeh teaser dekh ke?! Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap premieres at @FestivalDeCannes on May 24!”

According to the reports, Sunny might fly off to Cannes with team Kennedy soon.



Not only her, but there is a list of Bollywood divas who will be making their first appearance at the prestigious film festival this year.

Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur are going to make their debut at the red carpet this year.

On the work front, Sunny Leone has been a popular name of the Bollywood Industry. She has starred in numerous films namely; One Night Stand, Jism 2, Kuch Kuch Loch Hai and many more. At present, she is looking forward to the premiere of her forthcoming film Kennedy at Cannes 2023 that also stars Rahul Bhatt in a key role, reports India Today.