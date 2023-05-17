 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Pratt brands 'toxic' for ex-wife snub on Mother's Day

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Chris Pratt brands toxic for ex-wife snub on Mothers Day
Chris Pratt brands 'toxic' for ex-wife snub on Mother's Day

Chris Pratt is under fire for not mentioning his former wife, Anna Faris, in his Mother's Day post.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared the tribute on Instagram, adding his mother, Kathy, mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there," Pratt captioned the post. "Especially grateful today for Katherine. You're a wonderful partner. You've provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best step mama to Jack."

"And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I'm so grateful for all you do- thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today," the 43-year-old added.

But fans are taking a shot at the Marvel star for his eldest son, Jack's mother, minus from the post.

"How about your ex wife? She is still the mother to your child with her," one user slammed the actor.

"I literally wished my exs wife a happy mother's day today. Like why wouldn't you if you have kids in a blended family? Everyone saying I wouldn't wish my ex a happy ___ yall are toxic asf," another angered.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William teases Harry with his homage to King Charles?

Prince William teases Harry with his homage to King Charles?
Megan Fox puts her killer curves on display in latest photoshoot

Megan Fox puts her killer curves on display in latest photoshoot
50 Cent admits 2022 'Super Bowl' performance mistake

50 Cent admits 2022 'Super Bowl' performance mistake
Johnny Depp hits Cannes Red Carpet amid backlash

Johnny Depp hits Cannes Red Carpet amid backlash
Cannes juror Brie Larson dodges question on Johnny Depp’s controversial film

Cannes juror Brie Larson dodges question on Johnny Depp’s controversial film
Netflix’s ‘Black Knight’ is hit with allegations of plagiarism

Netflix’s ‘Black Knight’ is hit with allegations of plagiarism
These K-pop agencies disagree with new bill to protect underage idols

These K-pop agencies disagree with new bill to protect underage idols
K-pop soloist IU donates $186, 800 on her birthday

K-pop soloist IU donates $186, 800 on her birthday
‘Cleopatra’ star Craig Russell says he could’ve died before surgery for brain tumor

‘Cleopatra’ star Craig Russell says he could’ve died before surgery for brain tumor
Johnny Depp 'trolls' Amber Heard supporters after they launch #CannesYouNot campaign video

Johnny Depp 'trolls' Amber Heard supporters after they launch #CannesYouNot campaign

Britney Spears’ sons to move away from her and live in Hawaii

Britney Spears’ sons to move away from her and live in Hawaii
Sylvester Stallone praises Kardashians as he starts reality TV show

Sylvester Stallone praises Kardashians as he starts reality TV show