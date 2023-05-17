Chris Pratt brands 'toxic' for ex-wife snub on Mother's Day

Chris Pratt is under fire for not mentioning his former wife, Anna Faris, in his Mother's Day post.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared the tribute on Instagram, adding his mother, Kathy, mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there," Pratt captioned the post. "Especially grateful today for Katherine. You're a wonderful partner. You've provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best step mama to Jack."

"And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I'm so grateful for all you do- thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today," the 43-year-old added.

But fans are taking a shot at the Marvel star for his eldest son, Jack's mother, minus from the post.

"How about your ex wife? She is still the mother to your child with her," one user slammed the actor.

"I literally wished my exs wife a happy mother's day today. Like why wouldn't you if you have kids in a blended family? Everyone saying I wouldn't wish my ex a happy ___ yall are toxic asf," another angered.