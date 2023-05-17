Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at latest appearance despite being 'star of the night'

Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry as she stepped out to receive the 2023 Women of Vision award even though she was the "star of the night."

Speaking to The Express, body language expert Judi James discussed the Duchess of Sussex’s headline making appearance just days after she skipped King Charles’ coronation.

James said the former actor “appeared to be in full goddess mode” donning a glamourous gold Johanna Ortiz dress with her husband Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland.

The expert said that Meghan Markle made sure to give off the impression that her husband was her “hero” at the event rather than the other way around.

"Meghan appeared to be in full ‘goddess’ mode with her golden sheath dress and swept-over hairstyle,” James told the publication.

"But her body language signals three different states of signalling as she changes her poses on the red carpet,” she said.

"There is a contrast of messages here, with Meghan’s open, symmetric smile and facial expression suggesting straightforward pride, honour and happiness to be speaking and accepting her award.”



Discussing the pictures in which Meghan posed with Harry and her mother, Judi said, "In family mode though, Meghan’s left arm is held straight to signal pride in her family unit.”

"Harry is placed in the middle of this family group and with his arms held out behind Doria and Meghan’s backs he appears to be keen to show unity with a virtual hug.

"His smile looks rather sweet and bashful here, as though returning that sense of pride with interest,” the expert noted.

James said that it was “interesting” how the Suits alum “decided to adopt a pose” which seems to be honouring the Duke of Sussex even though she was the “star of the night.”

"Her upward gaze of what looks like adoration would be flattering and suggest he is her hero rather than the other way round,” the expert claimed.

"Her feet have closed together to make her look a little more submissive.”