Kate Middleton gets candid about ‘learning’ to be a royal

Kate Middleton got candid as she conversed with the young pupils as she visited Bath for Mental Health Awareness Week on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

She went to the Percy Community Centre in Bath to see the work that the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, a charity set up by the athlete in 2008, does using sports stars as mentors to support young people to find the skills and confidence they need to succeed in education, work and life, per Daily Mail.

The Princess of Wales, 41, even took the time to have a chat with the girls at St Katherine’s School in Bristol, who are being supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.

At the event, the eager students asked Kate about being a royal and if it was something that she wanted to do.

Dame Kelly talked about the Kate’s conversation to the Sun, “They were just asking her about being a royal. Was it something that she wanted to do?”

Kelly shared that Kate told the pupils that she “had to learn” to be a royal after she fell in love with her now-husband, Prince William.

“It’s a struggle to know that you can be accepted and fit in and you are still learning every day,” Kelly said. “She humanised everything to say not everyone’s perfect.”

She added, “Doesn't matter what you’ve got, or what you’re perceived to have, as an individual you’re still going to have those insecurities.”

Kate also admitted that public speaking was not something that came naturally to her, and that “not everyone is perfect.”

“Doing public speaking isn’t a natural thing for lots of people is it? And she was saying she is still working that out but has to project. So, you know again, she humanised everything. Not everyone is perfect.”