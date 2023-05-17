 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Security forces kill two terrorists in Bannu IBO

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Security personnel tavelling in a military vehicle. — AFP/File
Security personnel tavelling in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

  • Intense fire exchange takes place between troops, terrorists: ISPR.
  • It says weapons, ammunition recovered from the slain terrorists.
  • "Killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities."

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Jani Khel area of district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, 2 terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.

The military’s media wing said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

The militarys media wing releases photo of weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorists. — ISPR
The military's media wing releases photo of weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorists. — ISPR

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said locals of the area appreciated the security forces' operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Earlier this month, six soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were eliminated in a fierce gunfight that broke out in a remote part of the mountainous North Waziristan district.

The statement by the military's media wing, read: “A fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Dirduni, North Waziristan District.”

It added: “Three terrorists were sent to hell while injuring another two”.

As Pakistan remains gripped by the spate of terror attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.

The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have prompted the security forces and LEAs to accelerate action against them.

More From Pakistan:

Criminal case registered against Shehzad Akbar, Sophia Mirza for running 'fake cases'

Criminal case registered against Shehzad Akbar, Sophia Mirza for running 'fake cases'
'Police have surrounded my house,' Imran Khan says fearing arrest

'Police have surrounded my house,' Imran Khan says fearing arrest
In visit to martyrs' monument, COAS vows not allowing May 9 incidents 'again at any cost'

In visit to martyrs' monument, COAS vows not allowing May 9 incidents 'again at any cost'
More PTI leaders walk out on Imran Khan after May 9 vandalism

More PTI leaders walk out on Imran Khan after May 9 vandalism
Vandals involved in attacks on military installations to be tried under army act: govt

Vandals involved in attacks on military installations to be tried under army act: govt
Imran Khan draws fire from Fawad's wife over condemnation tweet fiasco

Imran Khan draws fire from Fawad's wife over condemnation tweet fiasco
Ali Zaidi rebuts reports of leaving PTI, 'strongly' condemns May 9 attacks on military installations

Ali Zaidi rebuts reports of leaving PTI, 'strongly' condemns May 9 attacks on military installations
Civilians must not be tried under army act: PPP's Raza Rabbani

Civilians must not be tried under army act: PPP's Raza Rabbani
IHC bars authorities from arresting Shireen Mazari, Senator Falak Naz

IHC bars authorities from arresting Shireen Mazari, Senator Falak Naz
Aamer Kiani becomes 2nd PTI leader to part ways with Imran Khan

Aamer Kiani becomes 2nd PTI leader to part ways with Imran Khan
Arif Alvi stresses need for dialogue, says ‘no party is anti-Pakistan’

Arif Alvi stresses need for dialogue, says ‘no party is anti-Pakistan’
Punjab govt demands PTI to hand over ‘terrorists hiding in Zaman Park within 24 hours’

Punjab govt demands PTI to hand over ‘terrorists hiding in Zaman Park within 24 hours’