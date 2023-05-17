Security forces kill two terrorists in Bannu IBO

Security personnel tavelling in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

Intense fire exchange takes place between troops, terrorists: ISPR.

It says weapons, ammunition recovered from the slain terrorists.

"Killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities."

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Jani Khel area of district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, 2 terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.

The military’s media wing said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

The military's media wing releases photo of weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorists. — ISPR

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said locals of the area appreciated the security forces' operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Earlier this month, six soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were eliminated in a fierce gunfight that broke out in a remote part of the mountainous North Waziristan district.

The statement by the military's media wing, read: “A fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Dirduni, North Waziristan District.”

It added: “Three terrorists were sent to hell while injuring another two”.

As Pakistan remains gripped by the spate of terror attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.

The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have prompted the security forces and LEAs to accelerate action against them.