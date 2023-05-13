Six soldiers embraced martyrdom in FC compound operation: ISPR

Security personnel tavelling in a military vehicle. — ISPR/File

Operation involved hostage rescue situation as well, says ISPR.

Six people including a woman were injured in the operation.

ISPR says security forces determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace of Balochistan.

RAWALPINDI: Six soldiers and a civilian embraced martyrdom during a clearance operation at a Frontier Corps compound in the Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan, a statement from the military said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation had begun on Friday after the repulsion of the “initial onslaught of terrorists” was completed early Saturday morning.



“The complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing shared that all six terrorists in the compound, who were well-equipped, were killed by the security forces. It added that the “necessary intelligence follow-up” is underway to “trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors”.

“In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced shahadat while another six individuals including a woman have been injured,” added the statement.

The military assured that the security forces remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

A day earlier, the ISPR had stated that at least two terrorists were gunned down since the heavily-armed assault began.

According to the military’s media wing, the militants attacked the camp in the early hours of Friday morning. It had shared that since then the security forces were involved in an operation to clear the compound.

As Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terrorist attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists and vowed to eliminate them from its roots.

In the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting last month, it noted that the meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation — with renewed vigour and determination — with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

It also reiterated its commitment to rooting out terrorism which it said saw an uptick after the banned outfits regrouped.