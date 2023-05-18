 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ancient Hebrew Bible sells for staggering $38 million in auction

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

Sothebyâ€™s auctioneer Benjamin Doller (C R) takes bids during the Codex Sassoon sale at Sothebyâ€™s in New York City on May 17, 2023. —AFP
Sothebyâ€™s auctioneer Benjamin Doller (C R) takes bids during the Codex Sassoon sale at Sothebyâ€™s in New York City on May 17, 2023. —AFP

In a historic auction in New York, a remarkable Hebrew Bible over 1,000 years old was sold for a staggering $38.1 million, setting a new record for the most valuable manuscript ever sold at auction. 

The Codex Sassoon, dating back to the late ninth to early 10th century, represents one of the earliest near-complete Hebrew Bibles still in existence. Sotheby's, the auction house, reported a fierce four-minute bidding battle between two buyers before the Bible was acquired by former US diplomat Alfred Moses on behalf of an American nonprofit organization. 

The significance of the Hebrew Bible as the most influential book in history and the foundation of Western civilization was emphasized by Moses, who served as an ambassador under President Bill Clinton. This sale surpassed the previous record set in 1994 when Bill Gates purchased Leonardo da Vinci's Codex Leicester manuscript for $30.8 million. 

While the Codex Sassoon claimed the title of the most expensive handwritten document ever sold at auction, the highest-priced historical document remains one of the first prints of the US Constitution, which fetched $43 million in November 2021.

The Codex Sassoon holds a unique position as one of only two surviving codices containing all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible. Its completeness surpasses the famous Aleppo Codex and predates the Leningrad Codex, both of which are renowned early Hebrew Bibles. Serving as a bridge between the ancient Dead Sea Scrolls and the accepted modern form of the Hebrew Bible, this manuscript carries immense historical and cultural significance.

Named after its previous owner, David Solomon Sassoon, who assembled one of the most significant private collections of ancient Jewish texts in the world, the Codex Sassoon's auction marked its first public appearance in over 30 years. 

Throughout its journey, the manuscript has traversed various locations, and it was presented to the public only once in 1982 at the British Library in London. Carbon-14 dating has revealed that the Codex Sassoon predates the Aleppo Codex, which was written in Galilee in the 10th century and later brought to Israel in the 1950s after being discovered in Syria. Furthermore, the Codex Sassoon is considered to predate the Leningrad Codex, the oldest existing complete copy of the Hebrew Bible text, which is estimated to be from the early eleventh century.

More From World:

World expected to reach 1.5°C warming, warns World Meteorological Organisation

World expected to reach 1.5°C warming, warns World Meteorological Organisation
Biden and McCarthy make progress on US debt ceiling agreement

Biden and McCarthy make progress on US debt ceiling agreement
WATCH: Severe flooding in Italy leaves 5 dead as people take refuge on rooftops video

WATCH: Severe flooding in Italy leaves 5 dead as people take refuge on rooftops
Researchers raise alarm, predict world may breach 1.5C threshold by 2027

Researchers raise alarm, predict world may breach 1.5C threshold by 2027
French unemployment rate falls to 7.1%, lowest since 1982

French unemployment rate falls to 7.1%, lowest since 1982
Maulvi Abdul Kabir appointed acting PM of Afghanistan by supreme leader

Maulvi Abdul Kabir appointed acting PM of Afghanistan by supreme leader
Elon Musk raises concerns over escalating US-China tensions

Elon Musk raises concerns over escalating US-China tensions
UK lawmakers urge regulation of crypto investments as gambling

UK lawmakers urge regulation of crypto investments as gambling
How can plastic waste be reduced by 80% by 2040?

How can plastic waste be reduced by 80% by 2040?

Biden's trip to Australia deferred as debt ceiling deadline looms

Biden's trip to Australia deferred as debt ceiling deadline looms
Fatal hippo collision with boat leaves baby dead, 23 people missing

Fatal hippo collision with boat leaves baby dead, 23 people missing
Sikh group asks Kashmiris to scuttle Srinagar G20 summit

Sikh group asks Kashmiris to scuttle Srinagar G20 summit