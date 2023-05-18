Post Malone turns a fan dream true with house down payment

Post Malone is known for his generosity, recently paying a Scottish singer a house deposit after meeting him in a bar.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Gregor Hunter Coleman recounted the encounter with the Rockstar singer during his performance at Wunderbar, a Glasgow bar, on Friday night.

"When I saw him come in, he was dancing and singing along, clapping and all that," adding, "I was buzzing off of that. I was like, 'My pals are never going to believe this story.'"

Malone appreciated the crooner for his set and offered to buy him a drink.

But Coleman turned down the offer, "I was like, 'Listen, I'm saving for a house, so I'm not drinking just now,'" Coleman said. "Which was daft, my mates were like, 'Why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?'"

The 27-year-old understood his reasons and offered to perform his private gig.

Following the performance at the after-party, the Scottish singer revealed, "He got talking to me and he offered to help me out with my house deposit."

However, Coleman denied the perception that Billboard Music Awards winner didn't exactly "buy him a house," but the donation he made will surely go a long way towards it. "Obviously, this has helped towards me now having a deposit."