Kelly Rizzo pens heartfelt tribute to Bob Segat: ‘Harry Birthday!’

Kelly Rizzo has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed some light into the life she spent with the late Bob Saget.

She penned the loving message over on Instagram and it even included a photo collage of their loved-up pictures.

From videos to selfies and nostalgic snaps, the post highlighted everything about Segat’s life story.

Even the caption tugged at heartstrings and featured a birthday tribute that reads, “This truly never gets less weird or surreal. But the gratitude grows every single day.”

She also said, “I’ll never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man.”

At the end of the day, “Life is short and we never know how long we are going to be here. And I still take comfort in the fact that Bob used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place.”

So “To celebrate Bob on his birthday, do as he would do…tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri.”

As “I’ll celebrate him today by having a very-cold, extra dry dirty martini with blue-cheese olives (IYKYK). And I hope he’s celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach. He would love that. Thank you all for still loving Bob so much”.