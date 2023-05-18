 
‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby slammed by Kim Woodburn: ‘she needs to go’

English media personality Kim Woodburn called out the host of This Morning Holly Willoughby and insisted she leave the show. She claimed that Holly was responsible for “aiding and abetting” co-host Phillip Schofield.

Woodburn herself has previously appeared on the show, however it seems she isn’t too happy with the hosts as she claimed she thinks both Phillip and Holly should step down. She made an appearance on GB News with Dan Wooton where she was asked to give her thoughts on how the two hosts’ alleged feud was used by the prime minister as an attack on Labour in the Commons.

Kim replied, saying: “Well she's a two-faced b**ch isn't she? I'll say it again, Holly Willoughby is not all sweetness and light.”

She continued, adding: “For years she said ‘I'll stick by Phil, I love Phil, we love each other’ The moment she knows that bullets are being fired at Phil she's now saying I'll work without him, I'll run the show without him. What a two-faced b**ch. I'll say what I said the other evening, she's aided and abetted Phillip for years. She's sat there and watched Phillip insult people. He was very unkind to me, I'm a tough nut but it hurt.”

She then confirmed that in her opinion, they should leave their roles as hosts: “She's paid to have a point of view but she's taken shed loads of money to [giggles] go ‘Oh Phil.’ They need to go.”

