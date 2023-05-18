Meghan Markle and Harry may be sued over car chase claim in New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be sued by US citizens over their claim that they were chased by paparazzi photographers in New York.



Several New York citizens said they were stuck in traffic for hours due to the "drama" staged by the royals.

An eyewitness said that there were lots of near high speed collisions after the couple's car was stopped in the middle of a road.

Speculations are doing the rounds that the next two weeks are going to be interesting because with the latest episode the couple have gone too far.

Prince Harry and Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers after attending an awards ceremony in New York, Harry's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The incident involved "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple and Doria Ragland in danger, the spokesperson said.



The New York Police Department said no one was hurt and a taxi driver who drove the couple never felt in danger.



Shortly after the couple's spokesperson issued the statement, the couple's critics said their claim about the dangerous car chase was highly exaggerated.



