Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gerard Pique fuming over Shakira for including sons in music video

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

File Footage 

Gerard Pique was left fuming over ex-girlfriend Shakira for including their sons in the music video of her new track Acrostico.

The former Barcelona player may seek legal action against the Waka Waka hitmaker for not taking his permission before including the boys, Sasha and Milan, in the video.

Spanish media outlet Marca reported that journalist Lorena Vazquez said that the footballer got to know about his sons debut after the video was released.

"He did not know, nor has he been asked for permission, nor authorization and it seems that neither his children had told him,” the journalist claimed.

She also revealed that Gerard was angry at the situation that he was not informed or asked about the video and will be taking Shakira to the court if need be.

"He is in shock,” the outlet revealed. “He has spoken to his lawyer to see what can be done about it.”

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in June 2022, almost 12 years after they started dating, without disclosing the reason behind their separation.

After a months long negotiations, Gerard agreed that Shakira can take their kids to Miami with them with him getting 10-day visiting rights.  

