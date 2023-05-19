 
Friday May 19, 2023
Rachel Weisz discloses she suffered miscarriage, calling it 'female experience'

Rachel Weisz has recently opened up about suffering a miscarriage in the past.

During her appearance on The News Agents podcast, Rachel responded to the negative reaction to scenes of childbirth and baby loss in her new series, Dead Ringers.

The actress, who is married to Daniel Craig, expressed her shock over the reaction and said, “Women had miscarriages, I’ve had a miscarriage, so you suddenly see blood coming out of your body and these are just all part of a female experience of being alive.”

Rachel did not share more details about her miscarriage, however, she stated, “I was just telling this story about the female experience and it didn’t seem to have been like heightened or overdramatised.”

Reflecting on her society, the actress, who is a mother-of-two, pointed out, “I think we’re not used to seeing any of those things being represented cinematically or fictionally. So maybe this is breaking some new ground, this show.”

Elsewhere on the show, Rachel also talked about US anti-abortion activists who believe in the death penalty.

“Both ends of life have different rules, it is very strange. Children have to be born but there’s going to be no free healthcare for them. There’s no free schooling for children under the age of five,” asserted the English actress.

Rachel added that there “seemed to be more and more of a chance that a child might get shot by an assault rifle at school”.

“You can take life at the end of life. But at the beginning of life, a woman has no choice. How do you rationalise that?” she concluded.

