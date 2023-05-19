Country singer Jimmie Allen accused of sexual assault

Country singer Jimmie Allen was the American Idol of 2011

Popular country singer Jimmie Allen has been accused of sexual assault, rape, and more horrific crimes by a former female member of his professional team, whose identity is kept confidential.

As per Variety, Jane Doe has alleged that the Best Shot singer committed disturbing crimes against her. Charges filed by her include sexual violence, sex trafficking, assault, false imprisonment, and mental anguish. She also accused the singer’s former management company, Wide Open Music of sex trafficking.

Jimmie Allen is a well-known name in the country genre of music, he was the American Idol of 2011 and subsequently shot to fame with his songs Best Shot and Make Me Want To, which also got him a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

The singer also made history at the Country Music Association Awards in 2021 as he became the first-ever black solo singer to win New Male Artist of the Year.

Allen recently appeared as a judge on My Kind of Country, a music competition series by Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV +.

The civil claim filed by Jane has been thoroughly investigated by Variety. The publication talked to Jane and her family in detail and presented a report of the allegations against Allen.