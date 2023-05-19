 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Country singer Jimmie Allen accused of sexual assault

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

Country singer Jimmie Allen was the American Idol of 2011
Country singer Jimmie Allen was the American Idol of 2011

Popular country singer Jimmie Allen has been accused of sexual assault, rape, and more horrific crimes by a former female member of his professional team, whose identity is kept confidential.

As per Variety, Jane Doe has alleged that the Best Shot singer committed disturbing crimes against her. Charges filed by her include sexual violence, sex trafficking, assault, false imprisonment, and mental anguish. She also accused the singer’s former management company, Wide Open Music of sex trafficking.

Jimmie Allen is a well-known name in the country genre of music, he was the American Idol of 2011 and subsequently shot to fame with his songs Best Shot and Make Me Want To, which also got him a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

The singer also made history at the Country Music Association Awards in 2021 as he became the first-ever black solo singer to win New Male Artist of the Year.

Allen recently appeared as a judge on My Kind of Country, a music competition series by Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV +.

The civil claim filed by Jane has been thoroughly investigated by Variety. The publication talked to Jane and her family in detail and presented a report of the allegations against Allen. 

More From Entertainment:

Co-hosts of ‘This Morning’ Holly and Phillip will reportedly go on break from show

Co-hosts of ‘This Morning’ Holly and Phillip will reportedly go on break from show
'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years for pedophilia charges

'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years for pedophilia charges
Keanu Reeves reveals why he nearly said goodbye to 'The Matrix' role

Keanu Reeves reveals why he nearly said goodbye to 'The Matrix' role
Jason Momoa lauds 'Fast X' for withholding showdown between Dom, Reyes

Jason Momoa lauds 'Fast X' for withholding showdown between Dom, Reyes
Viola Davis weighs in on beauty standards in the industry

Viola Davis weighs in on beauty standards in the industry
'Futurama' returns to Hulu after 10-year break

'Futurama' returns to Hulu after 10-year break

Katie Holmes suggests 'Dawson's Creek' reboot would 'tarnish it'

Katie Holmes suggests 'Dawson's Creek' reboot would 'tarnish it'
Gerard Pique fuming over Shakira for including sons in music video video

Gerard Pique fuming over Shakira for including sons in music video
Ben Affleck won't allow Jennifer Lopez to drag him around: 'He’s burnt out'

Ben Affleck won't allow Jennifer Lopez to drag him around: 'He’s burnt out'
Johnny Depp compares post-Amber Heard turmoil to something out of 'Bugs Bunny'

Johnny Depp compares post-Amber Heard turmoil to something out of 'Bugs Bunny'
Harrison Ford receives honorary Palme d’Or as ‘Indiana Jones 5’ premieres at Cannes

Harrison Ford receives honorary Palme d’Or as ‘Indiana Jones 5’ premieres at Cannes
James Marsden shares his ‘anxiety-ridden’ experience on Jury Duty

James Marsden shares his ‘anxiety-ridden’ experience on Jury Duty