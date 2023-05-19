 
'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years for pedophilia charges

The Avon and Somerset Police dismissed Schofield who had previously been suspended
This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield’s brother is facing a sentence of 12 years in prison on charges of paedophilia. Timothy Schofield, at the age of 54, has been found guilty of 11 offences.

The timeline of the offences has been placed between October 2016 and October 2019, two of which include sexual activity with a minor. Schofield a civilian police officer from Bath, admitted that he had watched pornography with a teenager who he insists was over the age of 16 at that time.

He further claimed that they had performed sexual acts while sitting apart from each other but ended up being found guilty by the jury with a majority of 2 to 10 after around 5 years of deliberation.

The Avon and Somerset Police dismissed Schofield who had previously been suspended after he was arrested and charged. Mrs Justice Cutts told him: “You exploited his innocence at this stage of his life for your own sexual gratification. It was wrong on every level for you to behave as you did.”

She continued: “He felt forced to do what you wanted, trapped and unable to escape. He felt he couldn't tell anyone and did not do so for many years. You took away his ability to be the teenager he should have been - carefree, relaxed, happy. It is clear to me that you became utterly obsessed with him.”

