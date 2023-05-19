 
Friday May 19, 2023
'Firmly opposed': China pulls out of G20 summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir

A member of India's military force stands guard at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India March 2, 2023. — Reuters 

  • Ties between both countries were strained in 2020.
  • China opposes holding summit in disputed region.
  • Pakistan has also opposed New Delhi's decision. 

China on Friday opposed the G20 tourism summit being held in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying that it will not be a part of it, Reuters reported. 

India is set to chair this year's G20 meeting and organised a number of meetings across the country in the run-up to the summit in New Delhi in September.

"China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

India revoked the special status of the occupied territory on August 5, 2019. Ties between both countries were strained in 2020 when a military clash in Ladakh took place, killing 24 soldiers. 

The G20 summit will take place in IIOJK's capital Srinagar, hosting the tourism working group for G20 members. It is scheduled to take place on May 22-24. 

Pakistan has also opposed New Delhi's decision to hold the meeting in the illegally held Kashmir. 

Responding to the reservations, India has said that it is free to hold meetings on its own territory. "Peace and tranquillity on its border are essential for normal ties with China," it said. 

