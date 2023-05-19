Jimmie Allen publicly apologizes to wife amid sexual assault allegations

Jimmie Allen urges people to take professional help they need it

Country singer Jimmie Allen has taken to Instagram to apologize publicly to his estranged wife Alexis Gale for embarrassing her with an affair with his former manager who recently accused him of sexual assault.

The long apology note comes after a turbulent month including Allen’s split from his wife of nearly three years and the allegations of sexual assault by his former manager.

The 37-year-old wrote, "I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all,"

He added, "The business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them."

The Best Shot hitmaker went on to urge people to ask for help in challenging situations saying, "Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you."

The lawsuit against the singer alleges disturbing crimes including sexual violence, assault, and sex trafficking.

Allen has denied any forced sexual encounters and maintains that all encounters were consensual.

He told People, "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives”.