 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimmie Allen publicly apologizes to wife amid sexual assault allegations

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

Jimmie Allen urges people to take professional help they need it
Jimmie Allen urges people to take professional help they need it

Country singer Jimmie Allen has taken to Instagram to apologize publicly to his estranged wife Alexis Gale for embarrassing her with an affair with his former manager who recently accused him of sexual assault. 

The long apology note comes after a turbulent month including Allen’s split from his wife of nearly three years and the allegations of sexual assault by his former manager.

The 37-year-old wrote, "I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all,"

He added, "The business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them."

The Best Shot hitmaker went on to urge people to ask for help in challenging situations saying, "Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you."

The lawsuit against the singer alleges disturbing crimes including sexual violence, assault, and sex trafficking.

Allen has denied any forced sexual encounters and maintains that all encounters were consensual.

He told People, "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives”.

More From Entertainment:

Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump at Cannes Film Festival

Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump at Cannes Film Festival
Rita Ora reveals her fitness routine, 'I'm working on form, posture, strength'

Rita Ora reveals her fitness routine, 'I'm working on form, posture, strength'
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart stun at Cannes after receiving average film reviews

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart stun at Cannes after receiving average film reviews
I was harshly judged as a child: Miley Cyrus on past controversies

I was harshly judged as a child: Miley Cyrus on past controversies
Co-hosts of ‘This Morning’ Holly and Phillip will reportedly go on break from show

Co-hosts of ‘This Morning’ Holly and Phillip will reportedly go on break from show
Michael Douglas and Leonardo DiCaprio share grievances over social media

Michael Douglas and Leonardo DiCaprio share grievances over social media
'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years for pedophilia charges

'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years for pedophilia charges
Keanu Reeves reveals why he nearly said goodbye to 'The Matrix' role

Keanu Reeves reveals why he nearly said goodbye to 'The Matrix' role
Country singer Jimmie Allen accused of sexual assault

Country singer Jimmie Allen accused of sexual assault
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming explains why she speaks up about ‘brain health’

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming explains why she speaks up about ‘brain health’
Rachel Weisz discloses she suffered miscarriage, calling it ‘female experience’

Rachel Weisz discloses she suffered miscarriage, calling it ‘female experience’
Jason Momoa lauds 'Fast X' for withholding showdown between Dom, Reyes

Jason Momoa lauds 'Fast X' for withholding showdown between Dom, Reyes