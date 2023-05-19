 
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
Harry and William's uncle remains loyal to royals despite coronation snub

Despite being snubbed from the coronation of King Charles, Princess Diana's brother continues to show his support to the British royal family.

Instead of attacking the royals and holding any grudge against them,  Charles Spencer recently attended a charity event to honour the late Duke of Edinburgh’s commitment to wildlife and the countryside.

According to Spencer, the event took place at Sandringham House where the guests were served what he said, "Amazingly imaginative pudding plate."

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg, died at the age of 99, just days after Harry and Meghan sat for their explosive interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

Harry flew to the UK to attend the funeral of his grandfather, leaving his wife and son Archie in the US.

Although Spencer was not invited to the coronation of King Charles, the maternal uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry remains loyal to the British royal family.

Charles Spencer has also avoided commenting on the ongoing feud between his nephews and Prince Harry's differences with his father.

He, however, has raised his voice against the treatment meted out by the media to his late sister who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

