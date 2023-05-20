 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Jessie J blessed with first baby after suffering miscarriage

Jessie J previously suffered a miscarriage in 2021
British singer Jessie J welcomed her first child, a baby boy a week ago. The birth of her first child comes after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage back in 2021.

The Bang Bang singer took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son, "A week ago my whole life changed, my son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love."

The hitmaker, 35, added, “He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here, and mine. I am so grateful. Phew.”

Jessie broke the news of her pregnancy through Instagram back in January. Throughout her pregnancy, the singer remained in touch with her fans.

The Flashlight singer suffered a miscarriage in 2021 that left her in immense emotional pain. She took to Instagram stories to reflect on her loss, “A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,”

“Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”

Jessie dated 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum on and off from 2018 to 2020 before moving on with MLB player Chanan Colman in 2022.

