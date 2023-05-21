Mother abandons newborn in Georgia woods

Karima Jiwani attends a court hearing from Forsyth County Jail, May 20, 2023. ABC News

A woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a plastic bag in Georgia woods nearly four years ago has been denied bond due to concerns of potential witness intimidation.

Karima Jiwani, a 40-year-old woman, has been denied bond after being accused of placing her newborn baby in a plastic bag and abandoning her in the Georgia woods four years ago. The baby, known as Baby India, was found alive and in good condition by a local family.

Jiwani is facing charges including attempted murder and cruelty to children, and prosecutors presented DNA evidence and the defendant's own statements to support their case.



Prosecutors argued against granting Jiwani bond, stating concerns about potential witness intimidation, as her husband and children could be witnesses in the case. Prosecutors presented DNA evidence and the defendant's own statements as corroborative evidence, indicating that she intended to harm the child.

Jiwani's defense attorney claimed that she suffered from postpartum depression and psychosis, presenting medical records and expert testimony to support this assertion. However, the prosecution countered that there was no evidence of psychosis and that postpartum depression was unlikely to be a factor.



Chief Magistrate Keisha Martin Chambless denied Jiwani's bond, expressing concerns about the risk of her fleeing and intimidating witnesses. During the court appearance, Jiwani's defense attorney advised her not to say anything when asked if she had any questions. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 13.

Jiwani was arrested after a nearly four-year investigation, during which the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of Baby India's recovery in an attempt to identify her.

The child's father was identified through advanced DNA investigative practices about ten months ago, and further DNA evidence confirmed Jiwani as the biological mother.

The sheriff said that there was no evidence suggesting that the child's father was aware of the pregnancy or the abandonment. Jiwani had a history of concealed pregnancies and surprise births, going to great lengths to hide her pregnancies, according to interviews with family and medical professionals. No prior criminal acts involving Jiwani have been found.

The Forsyth County Sheriff announced that Baby India, whose current name is not disclosed, is happy and healthy, but did not provide further details about her well-being.