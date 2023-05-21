Which two stadiums will host Asia Cup 2023?

An undated image of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AFP

As the fate of Asia Cup 2023 hangs in balance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finanlised two venues where matches will be played under two phases, Geo News reported on Sunday citing sources.



Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore will host four matches in the first phase of the tournament, while the rest of the tournament will take place at the Dubai Internation Stadium.

The PCB is confident that it can sell more tickets in Dubai as compared to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

It must be noted that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and is keen on ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue.

However, the PCB is not interested in hosting the event outside Pakistan since it would affect its efforts with regards to the return of international cricket in the country.

In order to resolve the deadlock, the PCB presented the hybrid model with two options. In the first option, India will play their matches at a neutral venue whereas all other matches will be played in Pakistan.

In another option, four matches of the group stage in the first phase will take place in Pakistan whereas the second phase, in which matches of the Indian team followed by the next stage matches including the final, will be played at a neutral venue.

Earlier, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, called for a rational approach to solve the looming crisis that threatens the successful hosting of the Asia Cup and the country's participation in the ODI World Cup this year.

Talking to the media on the occasion of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) meeting, Sethi said the Pakistan team’s chances of traveling to India for the ODI World Cup are low.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added.na