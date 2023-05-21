 
Sunday May 21, 2023
SDSports Desk

How much money does Shoaib Akhtar owe to Saqlain Mushtaq?

SDSports Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq (left) and ex-cricket star Shoaib Akhtar. — Facebook/Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq revealed that ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar still owed him some money that he took from him to buy himself clothes. 

Saqlain talked about his relationship with Shoaib while speaking during a TV programme. He said that the former speedster was nicknamed "Shoaibi" and "Shoaib actor" when the host showed him Shoaib's picture. 

"Shoaib has been my friend since childhood even before playing cricket. We used to visit each other's houses and ate daal roti together," Saqlain said. 

The former head coach, while laughing, recalled the time when Shoaib had borrowed Rs250 from him, saying that he still hasn't returned them. 

"There were teams that had come to Karachi for a match and about 25 people were sharing a two-room house in Lalukhet. Shoaib and I were in the same room.

"We did not get a daily allowance at that time and used to leave home with Rs1,500 to 2,000. I had only Rs250 left from this amount and Shoaib did not have money. After we watched a movie, Shoaib thought to buy new pants and a shirt and he bought those from the leftover amount," Saqlain added. 

He further said that the ex-pacer still hasn't returned that amount, demanding his money back. 

Saqlain further said that Shaoib was very fond of shopping, adding that other team players were also afraid that he might ask them to lend him money. 

