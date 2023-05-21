 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Iran says intelligence forces bust ‘Israel-backed terror group’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

An undated photo of Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps — AFP
An undated photo of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps — AFP  

Iranian intelligence forces busted a “terrorist group” affiliated with the Mossad spy agency in the western part of the country, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said.

"A terrorist group associated with the Zionist regime which entered the country from the western borders was arrested," the semi-official Nour News agency quoted Khatib as saying on Sunday.

The statement comes amid heightening tensions between Iran and its arch-enemy Israel over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The intelligence minister said “terrorists” had entered in the country from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

“Given the cooperation of the new Iraqi administration [led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani] and the assurances offered, we wish to see our western borders secure and clear of any security incident,” he said.

“We remind the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of its responsibilities in this regard,” he added.

He also warned that the Iranian military and security forces will not hesitate to deliver a powerful and crushing response to any “destabilizing act” against the country’s border regions.

Earlier this month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for "resistance forces" to unite against Israel during his visit to Syria — the first such visit to Tehran's close ally in over a decade of war.

Tehran has long provided logistical and military support to many factions fighting its arch-foe Israel, including some Palestinian groups but also Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah — a major Damascus ally.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against Iran-backed forces in Syria since the conflict erupted in 2011. While it has rarely commented on the raids, Israel has repeatedly warned it will not allow Iran to extend its footprint in its war-torn northern neighbour.

More From World:

Rishi Sunak draws fire for Suella Braverman's post-speeding controversy

Rishi Sunak draws fire for Suella Braverman's post-speeding controversy
Ukraine rejects Wagner claim Bakhmut has fallen to Russia

Ukraine rejects Wagner claim Bakhmut has fallen to Russia
Biden invites Kishida, Yoon to meet in Washington: US official confirms

Biden invites Kishida, Yoon to meet in Washington: US official confirms
Sudan's warring Generals agree to 1-week ceasefire amid air strikes, embassy attacks

Sudan's warring Generals agree to 1-week ceasefire amid air strikes, embassy attacks
Mother abandons newborn in Georgia woods

Mother abandons newborn in Georgia woods
Greece recovers stolen artefacts after lengthy legal battle

Greece recovers stolen artefacts after lengthy legal battle
Ex-soldier with artificial legs makes history by climbing Mount Everest

Ex-soldier with artificial legs makes history by climbing Mount Everest

Russia bans entry for 500 Americans, including former president Obama

Russia bans entry for 500 Americans, including former president Obama
Dubai to get its own moon on top of skyscraper

Dubai to get its own moon on top of skyscraper

New York City sinking under weight of high-rise buildings: study

New York City sinking under weight of high-rise buildings: study
7.1 earthquake hits east of New Caledonia just a day after 7.7 jolt

7.1 earthquake hits east of New Caledonia just a day after 7.7 jolt
Modi says India wants normalisation of ties but 'onus on Pakistan'

Modi says India wants normalisation of ties but 'onus on Pakistan'