 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Sania Mirza sparkles in pastel blue saree in latest Instagram post

By
Sports Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar
Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday lit up her Instagram feed by posting new pictures from a recent award ceremony and the fans are gushing over her look.

The sports celeb — the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik — is highly adored and idolised at home and abroad for her style and outstanding sense of dressing.

Mirza's Instagram account is a must-visit page if you are a fan and want a glance into the celebrity's personal life.

The sports star is known for actively posting on pictures and video sharing platforms, keeping her fans updated about everyday escapades of her life.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, Mirza posted a couple of photos flaunting her glamorous look from the Femina Mamaearth Beautiful Indians 2023 award show.

The 36-year-old sparkled like a star in a pastel blue saree embellished with silver sequins works. Mirza completed her look with a pair of silver chandelier earrings, while for hair and makeup, she opted for a loose ponytail and simple eyeliner with nude pink lipstick.

As for the award show, Mirza received the "Inspiration of a Generation" award.

"Thank you @feminaindia for this honor ‘Inspiration of a generation’ award," she wrote on Twitter.

The post has garnered over 77,000 likes and 700 comments since being shared.

It may be noted that Mirza and Malik have been facing divorce rumours for quite a long time. The power couple tied the knot in 2013, and have a son, Izhan Mirza-Malik together. 

It was in December last year, when several fans speculated the couple's relationship had gone sour after some of the events hinted that there was some trouble was brewing in the marriage.

The fans had been trying to connect the dots as Malik wasn’t present with Mirza and his son during their Umrah trip while the two — who are pretty active on social media — have also stopped posting pictures and messages for each other on social media.

However, the cricketer in an obtrusive manner rubbished these rumours last month, urging people to show him a couple from across the world who doesn’t have arguments.

Shoaib, while speaking on Geo News programme "Score", clarified that the two were only busy with their commitment and there is nothing else.

“When they [Sania and Izhan] went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she [Sania] had commitments in IPL.”

“Everybody needs to understand we belong to different countries and have our own commitments,” he emphasised.

More From Sports:

'La Liga belongs to racists': Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr responds to derogatory comments

'La Liga belongs to racists': Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr responds to derogatory comments

Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur showers praise on Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan

Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur showers praise on Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan
Historic win: Police win maiden National Games football title

Historic win: Police win maiden National Games football title
National Games: Much-awaited opening ceremony today

National Games: Much-awaited opening ceremony today
Vitality Blast: Haider Ali responds to criticism after getting out on first ball

Vitality Blast: Haider Ali responds to criticism after getting out on first ball
Stadium stampede claims 12 lives in El Salvador

Stadium stampede claims 12 lives in El Salvador

How much money does Shoaib Akhtar owe to Saqlain Mushtaq?

How much money does Shoaib Akhtar owe to Saqlain Mushtaq?
New Zealand floats idea of white-ball series against Pakistan

New Zealand floats idea of white-ball series against Pakistan
Which two stadiums will host Asia Cup 2023?

Which two stadiums will host Asia Cup 2023?
Karachi student becomes first climber from Sindh to conquer Mount Everest

Karachi student becomes first climber from Sindh to conquer Mount Everest
Najam Sethi unveils names of new PCB selection committee members

Najam Sethi unveils names of new PCB selection committee members
India in tight spot as two more countries approve Pakistan's hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023

India in tight spot as two more countries approve Pakistan's hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023