Sania Mirza sparkles in pastel blue saree in latest Instagram post

Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday lit up her Instagram feed by posting new pictures from a recent award ceremony and the fans are gushing over her look.



The sports celeb — the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik — is highly adored and idolised at home and abroad for her style and outstanding sense of dressing.

Mirza's Instagram account is a must-visit page if you are a fan and want a glance into the celebrity's personal life.

The sports star is known for actively posting on pictures and video sharing platforms, keeping her fans updated about everyday escapades of her life.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, Mirza posted a couple of photos flaunting her glamorous look from the Femina Mamaearth Beautiful Indians 2023 award show.

The 36-year-old sparkled like a star in a pastel blue saree embellished with silver sequins works. Mirza completed her look with a pair of silver chandelier earrings, while for hair and makeup, she opted for a loose ponytail and simple eyeliner with nude pink lipstick.

As for the award show, Mirza received the "Inspiration of a Generation" award.



"Thank you @feminaindia for this honor ‘Inspiration of a generation’ award," she wrote on Twitter.

The post has garnered over 77,000 likes and 700 comments since being shared.

It may be noted that Mirza and Malik have been facing divorce rumours for quite a long time. The power couple tied the knot in 2013, and have a son, Izhan Mirza-Malik together.

It was in December last year, when several fans speculated the couple's relationship had gone sour after some of the events hinted that there was some trouble was brewing in the marriage.

The fans had been trying to connect the dots as Malik wasn’t present with Mirza and his son during their Umrah trip while the two — who are pretty active on social media — have also stopped posting pictures and messages for each other on social media.

However, the cricketer in an obtrusive manner rubbished these rumours last month, urging people to show him a couple from across the world who doesn’t have arguments.

Shoaib, while speaking on Geo News programme "Score", clarified that the two were only busy with their commitment and there is nothing else.

“When they [Sania and Izhan] went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she [Sania] had commitments in IPL.”

“Everybody needs to understand we belong to different countries and have our own commitments,” he emphasised.