WhatsApp introduces long-anticipated message editing feature

Men pose with smartphones in front of the displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration on September 14, 2017.—Reuters

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta Platforms, has fulfilled one of its most anticipated features by granting users the ability to edit messages. In a blog post on Monday, the company announced the new functionality, stating, "For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp."

The global rollout of this feature will take place over the coming weeks. Once available, users will be able to modify their messages within a 15-minute timeframe after sending them. To access the editing option, individuals can long-press the message and select "edit" from the drop-down menu. The modified message will be labelled as "edited," with no edit history visible.

This update brings WhatsApp in line with its competitors, as apps like Telegram and Signal have already offered message editing capabilities. Twitter, the microblogging site, also introduced the ability to edit tweets to a select group of users last year.

The introduction of the message editing feature addresses a common need among users who make mistakes or wish to revise their messages after sending them. It provides greater flexibility and control over the content shared on the platform.

By allowing users to edit messages, WhatsApp acknowledges the importance of providing a seamless communication experience. The ability to rectify errors or update information adds convenience and enhances the overall user experience. With this update, WhatsApp aims to further solidify its position as one of the leading messaging platforms globally.

As the feature becomes available to users worldwide, it is expected to be well-received and contribute to the continued growth and popularity of WhatsApp.