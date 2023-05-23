 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
TDTech desk

What new feature is WhatsApp releasing?

Tuesday May 23, 2023

The picture shows a person using WhatsApp on his cellphone. — Unsplash
Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new update called "message drafts" for the Windows native app, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the WhatsApp updates tracker, the enhanced support for message drafts is available to some beta testers and will be released to more in the coming days. 

In the latest update for Windows, users may experience improved support for message drafts. 

Even though this feature was available for a long time, users "often forget that they started composing a message within a conversation because the app does not indicate the presence of a message in the chat bar". 

— WaBetaInfo
The latest update has brought a draft indicator through which users will be able to notice the detail. If a chat has a draft message then it will be marked with a green label called “draft”.

Users will be able to easily identify chats with pending messages through this system. Moreover, chats with drafts will be shown at the top of the chat list, drawing the attention of users to these messages. 

WhatsApp addressed the issue of forgotten pending messages with this new update. With this feature, users will be able to easily notice the pending drafts.

