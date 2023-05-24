Series starring Meghan Markle coming to Netflix next month

Bad news for Meghan Markle's critics as the hit TV series featuring the Duchess of Sussex is coming to Netflix next month.

According to the streaming giant, "Suits" will be available on Netflix in US from June 17, 2023.

Tens of thousands of people has watched the series since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018.

The series starring Meghan is coming to Netflix six months after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband made a documentary for the streaming service as part of their multi million dollar deal.





Written by Aaron Korsh, "Suits" is an American legal drama television series which premiered on USA Network in 2011.



The series features Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J.Adams in important roles.

The "Suits" arrival on Netflix also suggests that it continues to attract viewers.