Ron DeSantis to Announce 2024 Presidential bid on Twitter: reports

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis walks onstage during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on November 8, 2022.—AFP

Reports indicate that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make a significant announcement regarding his political future. According to US media, DeSantis will officially declare his bid for the 2024 presidential race during a special discussion with Elon Musk on Wednesday.

Musk, the CEO of Twitter, will host a Twitter Spaces event featuring DeSantis at 18:00 local time. This highly anticipated event will also include the release of a campaign video later in the evening, as reported by NBC News.

As a rising star within the Republican Party, DeSantis is considered a prominent contender and a potential challenger to former President Donald Trump. His decision to enter the 2024 race places him among a growing list of Republican hopefuls seeking the party's nomination.

Twitter Spaces, a platform that enables creators to conduct audio conversations on Twitter, will serve as the venue for this significant campaign launch. The announcement gained attention when Elon Musk retweeted a Fox News tweet about the upcoming Twitter Spaces meeting to his massive following of 140 million followers on Tuesday.

During a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) event, Musk highlighted the historic nature of the forthcoming announcement, stating that it would be the first time such a declaration occurs on social media. While it remains unclear whether Musk's involvement signifies explicit support for DeSantis, the tech mogul has previously expressed his favour for the Florida governor's potential bid in 2024, emphasising the importance of a sensible and centrist candidate.

NBC News reported that the event on Wednesday will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, a known supporter of DeSantis. The announcement coincides with the first day of a fundraising retreat in Miami, where DeSantis's supporters will be briefed about the upcoming campaign, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding the governor's presidential aspirations.

DeSantis's tenure as Florida's governor has been marked by the implementation of various conservative policies, such as expanding gun-ownership laws, imposing restrictions on sex and gender identity education in public schools, and introducing new limits on abortion.

Over the next few months, he is expected to present himself as an accomplished politician with a track record of conservative policy achievements, positioning himself as a viable alternative to the "drama" associated with Donald Trump's presidency.

While Trump has moved away from Twitter and established his own platform called Truth Social, the choice of Twitter for DeSantis's campaign launch presents an opportunity to reach a larger audience and tap into Musk's extensive fan base. With its significantly larger user base, Twitter offers the potential for greater publicity and exposure for DeSantis's presidential bid.