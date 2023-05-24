Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Amitabh Bachchan says 'it is the easiest to put blame on the performers'

Amitabh Bachchan, who often keeps updating fans about himself through his blog page, shared what fears the actors and performers have while performing a character.

According to Big B, it’s always the performer who is being blamed for the character. No one thinks about the hard work and effort one has put into a character.

The Sholay actor wrote: “It is the easiest task for the outsider to put blame, non performance, unethical attributes to the community of creativity.. But it is seldom understood what the ‘creatives’ go through in their quest to perform the creative..”

“Most of the time created by someone else, who believes that you should be the person that shall justify it .. Misery.”

Big B continued: "They live on assumption.. We live in fear.. Our fear is not limited as assumed.. It has many facets, which are unknown to the ones of many.. But who to and why waste valuable time in discussion.. Take it , and leave it ..”

“Often the one that disagrees is also a creative. Imagine how much it takes to build antagonism.. To get sufficiently consumed by it to be in a situation to dart it off at the speed of an arrow through the bow.. Or in greater terminology the bullet through the barrel of the gun..”

“Dart it off used to understand the term better.. The board of darts arrows like at Fun Fairs, for hitting the bulls eye and winning that stuffed bear or animal of choice.. Mostly a couple of balloons.. Soft compensation for your aimed victory.”

Work wise, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in a courtroom drama, Section 84, reports India Today.