pakistan
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Six terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers in a military vehicle. — Radio Pakistan/File
Pakistan Army soldiers in a military vehicle. — Radio Pakistan/File 

The security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the basis of the “reported presence of terrorists” in the general area of Kot Azam.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of 6 terrorists,” read the statement.

The military’s media wing said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The ISPR said that the militants were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

