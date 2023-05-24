 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Awais Yousafzai
|
Shabbir Dar

PTI leader Asad Umar released from Adiala Jail on IHC order

By
Awais Yousafzai
|
Shabbir Dar

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Asad Umar speaks to the media in Karachi on September 3, 2022. — INP
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Asad Umar speaks to the media in Karachi on September 3, 2022. — INP

  • IHC earlier declared Umar's arrest under MPO null and void.
  • High court directed PTI leader to submit an undertaking.
  • Punjab Police contingent reaches Adiala Jail after release.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar was released from the Adiala Jail Wednesday on the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order.

A contingent of the Punjab Police reached the jail following Umar's release. However, sources told Geo News that former federal minister left the jail in a private vehicle.

Earlier today, the IHC declared his arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) null and void and ordered his release.

The court also directed the seasoned politician to submit an undertaking that he would not become a part of violent protests.

The development comes a day after the party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released following the submission of an undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers.

However, he was rearrested minutes after being released from the Rawalpindi jail.

Umar was taken into custody from the IHC premises under the MPO on May 10, a day after violence erupted amid countrywide protests against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest. Various other top PTI leaders had also been detained from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of the riots.

While issuing the directives today, IHC's Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb told Umar to "forget" his political career in case he deviates from the undertaking.

The court also directed the PTI leader to delete two tweets.

At this, Umar's counsel Babar Awan assured the court that his client would comply with the order.

"They will not spare you until you hold a press conference [to denounce May 9 violence]," the justice said.

At this, Awan maintained that Umar would not hold a press conference.

Later, the court directed the PTI leader to submit the undertaking that he would not violate Section 144, recalling that the court had asked the same from Qureshi.

The IHC also stopped the police from arresting Umar in two other cases registered at the Margalla Hills and Tarnol police stations for two days. 

More From Pakistan:

In a major blow, Asad Umar steps down from Imran Khan-led PTI's leadership position

In a major blow, Asad Umar steps down from Imran Khan-led PTI's leadership position
How many leaders have quit PTI till now?

How many leaders have quit PTI till now?
Imran Khan ready to negotiate 'with anyone' in power after PTI leaders' exodus

Imran Khan ready to negotiate 'with anyone' in power after PTI leaders' exodus
Two soldiers among four martyred in N Waziristan suicide blast

Two soldiers among four martyred in N Waziristan suicide blast
Six terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Six terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Bitter blow to PTI as Fawad Chaudhry ‘takes break from politics’, parts ways with Imran Khan

Bitter blow to PTI as Fawad Chaudhry ‘takes break from politics’, parts ways with Imran Khan
If govt bans PTI, Supreme Court will nullify decision within 24 hours: Senator Ali Zafar

If govt bans PTI, Supreme Court will nullify decision within 24 hours: Senator Ali Zafar
Ex-spymaster Faiz Hamid ‘mastermind’ in £190m settlement case, claims Faisal Vawda

Ex-spymaster Faiz Hamid ‘mastermind’ in £190m settlement case, claims Faisal Vawda
'It’s hot here, facing difficulty in breathing,' Khadija Shah complains to policeman

'It’s hot here, facing difficulty in breathing,' Khadija Shah complains to policeman

UN rights chief opposes military trials of May 9 vandals

UN rights chief opposes military trials of May 9 vandals
Summer vacations in Punjab: Private schools association rejects schedule

Summer vacations in Punjab: Private schools association rejects schedule
Govt considering ban on PTI, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Govt considering ban on PTI, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif