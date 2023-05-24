PTI leader Asad Umar released from Adiala Jail on IHC order

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Asad Umar speaks to the media in Karachi on September 3, 2022. — INP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar was released from the Adiala Jail Wednesday on the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order.

A contingent of the Punjab Police reached the jail following Umar's release. However, sources told Geo News that former federal minister left the jail in a private vehicle.

Earlier today, the IHC declared his arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) null and void and ordered his release.

The court also directed the seasoned politician to submit an undertaking that he would not become a part of violent protests.

The development comes a day after the party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released following the submission of an undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers.

However, he was rearrested minutes after being released from the Rawalpindi jail.

Umar was taken into custody from the IHC premises under the MPO on May 10, a day after violence erupted amid countrywide protests against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest. Various other top PTI leaders had also been detained from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of the riots.

While issuing the directives today, IHC's Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb told Umar to "forget" his political career in case he deviates from the undertaking.

The court also directed the PTI leader to delete two tweets.

At this, Umar's counsel Babar Awan assured the court that his client would comply with the order.

"They will not spare you until you hold a press conference [to denounce May 9 violence]," the justice said.

At this, Awan maintained that Umar would not hold a press conference.

Later, the court directed the PTI leader to submit the undertaking that he would not violate Section 144, recalling that the court had asked the same from Qureshi.

The IHC also stopped the police from arresting Umar in two other cases registered at the Margalla Hills and Tarnol police stations for two days.