 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia, Canada agree to restore diplomatic ties after 5-year hiatus

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. — AFP/Reuters/File
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. — AFP/Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia and Canada have announced the restoration of full diplomatic relations, following a five-year dispute over human rights that saw Riyadh expel Ottowa's ambassador.

An official statement issued by the Canadian government on Wednesday said the development came following discussions between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Bangkok on November 18, 2022.

The statement said both sides desired for restoring diplomatic relations between the two countries “on the basis of mutual respect and common interests”.

Ottawa has decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia to its previous level, the communique said.

“Canada has appointed a new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jean-Philippe Linteau,” it added.

In a separate statement, the Saudi foreign minister confirmed the development saying, "It has been decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Canada to its previous state."

On Wednesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the two countries will "appoint new ambassadors" and a Canadian foreign ministry statement named Jean-Phillipe Linteau as Ottawa's new envoy to the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia made no mention of its pick for ambassador.

The latest announcement follows a frenetic stretch of high-stakes Saudi diplomacy triggered by the kingdom's surprise Chinese-brokered rapprochement deal with Iran announced in March.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has restored bilateral ties with Syria and ramped up a push for peace in Yemen, where it leads a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Kingdom is also hosting representatives of Sudan's two warring generals, and, with the US, brokered a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire that took effect Monday.

More From World:

Australian lady tasered by police dies in nursing home

Australian lady tasered by police dies in nursing home
Uvalde shooting: Biden to again call on US lawmakers to 'do more' on gun control

Uvalde shooting: Biden to again call on US lawmakers to 'do more' on gun control
Swiss court declares scholar Tariq Ramadan innocent in rape case

Swiss court declares scholar Tariq Ramadan innocent in rape case
Saudi Arabia introduces high-tech e-visa facility

Saudi Arabia introduces high-tech e-visa facility
5 die as flash floods wash through Afghanistan's Ghor province

5 die as flash floods wash through Afghanistan's Ghor province
Trump's team requests meeting with AG Garland in docs probe

Trump's team requests meeting with AG Garland in docs probe
Typhoon Mawar targets defenceless Guam; evacuation underway

Typhoon Mawar targets defenceless Guam; evacuation underway
Social Media poses risks to youth mental health, US Surgeon General warns

Social Media poses risks to youth mental health, US Surgeon General warns

US demands immediate release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter

US demands immediate release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter
Teenage boys' deaths lead to violent riots in Cardiff

Teenage boys' deaths lead to violent riots in Cardiff
Hitler's birth house in Austria turned into human rights training center for police

Hitler's birth house in Austria turned into human rights training center for police
Ron DeSantis to Announce 2024 Presidential bid on Twitter: reports

Ron DeSantis to Announce 2024 Presidential bid on Twitter: reports