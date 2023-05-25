Saturn's iconic rings on the verge of disappearing, new research reveals

Saturn's rings are made of ice particles that range from the size of sand grains to boulders. The ring system extends up to 175,000 miles (282,000 kilometres) from the planet.—NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

According to recent research analyzing data from NASA's Cassini mission, Saturn's iconic icy rings may not be visible to future sky gazers. The studies, which were published in May, provide new insights into the age and potential disappearance of these renowned celestial features. Scientists have long debated the origin and age of Saturn's rings, and the Cassini mission has contributed valuable data that shed light on these mysteries.

The analysis of Cassini's data gathered during its orbit around the gas giant planet from 2004 to 2017, suggests that the rings might have formed long after Saturn's initial formation. These findings, shared in three published studies, challenge the notion that the rings have existed for billions of years. Instead, the research suggests that the rings are relatively young, possibly just a few hundred million years old, in astronomical terms.

Richard Durisen, the lead author of two studies published in the journal Icarus and professor emeritus of astronomy at Indiana University Bloomington, expressed that the conclusion drawn from the data is that Saturn's rings must be relatively young compared to the planet itself. This discovery opens up exciting possibilities for studying the processes that led to the formation of the rings and their remarkable structure.

During Cassini's Grand Finale, a phase in which the spacecraft manoeuvred between Saturn and its rings, valuable information was gathered. The data revealed the number of meteoroids polluting the rings, the rings' mass, and the rate at which material from the rings falls onto the planet. These measurements consistently pointed to the rings' younger age.

The researchers also found evidence that the rings have been relatively free from cosmic dust accumulation. Cassini's Cosmic Dust Analyzer collected 163 grains of dust, which originated from outside the Saturn system, over a span of 13 years. The scarcity of cosmic dust suggests that the rings have not been in existence long enough to accumulate a significant amount.

Additionally, the researchers observed that the rings are losing mass at a rapid rate due to the infiltration of meteoroids. This phenomenon pushes material within the innermost rings towards Saturn. Based on these observations, the researchers estimate that the rings will likely persist for a few hundred million years at most, indicating their finite lifespan.

While the exact origin of Saturn's rings remains unknown, it is speculated that gravitational instability might have disrupted some of the icy moons orbiting the planet, resulting in the formation of the rings. The new findings support the idea that Saturn's rings are a relatively recent feature of the solar system. Further exploration and study of Saturn's moons could provide valuable insights into the events that led to the formation of the rings and potentially reveal further discoveries about the building blocks of life.