 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Maryam Nawaz

CJP Bandial forms larger bench to hear pleas against audio leak commission

By
Maryam Nawaz

Thursday May 25, 2023

View of the Supreme Court building in Islamabad. — APP/File
View of the Supreme Court building in Islamabad. — APP/File

  • Bandial-led larger bench will take up pleas against Justice Isa-led panel.
  • High-powered commission formed to probe audio leaks related to judiciary.
  • PTI chief, SCBA president raised questions, challenged formation of body. 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday constituted a five-member larger bench to hear petitions against the inquiry commission probing audio leaks involving judges.

The larger bench headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed will conduct the hearing on the case tomorrow (Friday) at 11am.

Last week, the federal government formed a high-powered judicial commission headed by senior SC Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court to probe the audio leaks related to the judiciary.

The commission has been tasked to complete the inquiry within 30 days.

Among the multiple audio leaks, the commission will also probe into the veracity of the alleged call between former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and a sitting top court judge as well as another call between CM Elahi and a Supreme Court lawyer over the constitution of an apex court bench.

Subsequently, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan questioned the government for the "deliberate omission" of the terms of reference (TORs) and challenged the formation of the three-member judicial commission on audio leaks.

Babar Awan, the PTI chief's lawyer and party leader, had filed the plea on his behalf requesting the court to declare the notification for constituting the commission null and void.

Similarly, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zubairi had also challenged the audio leaks commission to summon directing him to appear before the panel in connection with the inquiry.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar earlier said that the government did not consult CJP Bandial before forming the commission.

The judicial panel — headed by Justice Isa and comprising Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court (IHC) CJ Aamer Farooq as members — was constituted in the wake of widely circulated controversial audio leaks which raised “serious apprehensions about the independence, impartiality and uprightness of the Chief Justices/Judges of the Superior Courts in the administration of justice”.

Earlier this week, the Justice Isa-led commission announced that the proceedings of its inquiry will be made public as it held its first hearing on Monday in courtroom number 7 of the Supreme Court.

More From Pakistan:

Maleeka Bokhari joins long list of PTI deserters

Maleeka Bokhari joins long list of PTI deserters
‘Imran Khan is going to apply for political asylum in US very soon’ video

‘Imran Khan is going to apply for political asylum in US very soon’
Imran Khan among 600 PTI leaders put on 'no-fly list'

Imran Khan among 600 PTI leaders put on 'no-fly list'
Police return ‘empty-handed’ from Parvez Elahi’s Lahore residence

Police return ‘empty-handed’ from Parvez Elahi’s Lahore residence
Imran Khan moves SC against ‘forced separation’ of leaders, military deployment

Imran Khan moves SC against ‘forced separation’ of leaders, military deployment
PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry rearrested shortly after release from Adiala Jail

PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry rearrested shortly after release from Adiala Jail
'May 9 events are sad, condemnable': COAS Munir in address to families of martyrs

'May 9 events are sad, condemnable': COAS Munir in address to families of martyrs

Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sarfaraz Cheema 'not leaving' PTI

Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sarfaraz Cheema 'not leaving' PTI
Jinnah House attack: Ex-PTI MPA among 16 handed over to army for trial

Jinnah House attack: Ex-PTI MPA among 16 handed over to army for trial
No difference between May 9 rioters and terrorists: PM Shehbaz

No difference between May 9 rioters and terrorists: PM Shehbaz
After launching buses dedicated for women, Sindh govt to introduce pink taxis

After launching buses dedicated for women, Sindh govt to introduce pink taxis
US congressmen’s letter to Antony Blinken ‘contains distorted facts’: Pakistan

US congressmen’s letter to Antony Blinken ‘contains distorted facts’: Pakistan