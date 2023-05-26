 
menu menu menu
world
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Killer whales cause severe damage to boat in attack in Spain

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Killer whales attack a sailing boat off the coast of Morocco. —Stephen Bidwell / SWNS
Killer whales attack a sailing boat off the coast of Morocco. —Stephen Bidwell / SWNS

In the most recent incident of orca aggression off the coast of Spain, a group of killer whales caused severe damage to a sailing boat. The local maritime rescue service reported that the attack took place near the southern coast of Spain, adding to the growing number of orca attacks on vessels in Spanish and Portuguese waters this year.

During the early hours of Thursday, the orcas targeted the Mustique, a 20-meter sailing boat sailing under a British flag en route to Gibraltar. The group of orcas rammed into the boat, breaking the rudder and piercing the hull. The crew of four immediately contacted Spanish authorities for assistance. The maritime rescue service quickly deployed a response vessel and a helicopter carrying a bilge pump to aid the damaged boat. The Mustique was eventually towed to the port of Barbate in the province of Cadiz for repairs.

According to the research group GTOA, which monitors the Iberian orca sub-species, this incident is one of at least 20 interactions documented this month alone between small vessels and these highly social apex predators in the Strait of Gibraltar. In 2022, there were a total of 207 reported interactions with orcas in the same area.

In a previous incident in May, the sailing yacht Alboran Champagne also suffered a similar attack by three orcas near Barbate. However, due to the extent of the damage and flooding, the ship could not be salvaged and sank.

Researchers believe White Gladis, pictured, is now teaching other whales to attack yachts. —Grupo de trabajo Orca Atlántica
Researchers believe White Gladis, pictured, is now teaching other whales to attack yachts. —Grupo de trabajo Orca Atlántica

Guidelines issued by the Spanish Transport Ministry state that whenever ships encounter any unusual behaviour from orcas, such as sudden changes in direction or speed, they should immediately leave the area and avoid further disturbing the animals. It is also mandatory to report any interactions between ships and orcas to the authorities.

Despite being commonly referred to as killer whales, these orcas are actually members of the dolphin family. As adults, they can reach lengths of up to eight meters and weigh up to six tonnes. However, their population is endangered, highlighting the need for conservation efforts to protect these majestic creatures.

More From World:

Far-right militia leader receives 18-year prison term for Jan 6 capitol riots

Far-right militia leader receives 18-year prison term for Jan 6 capitol riots
Google removes controversial 'Slavery Simulator' game amid backlash in Brazil

Google removes controversial 'Slavery Simulator' game amid backlash in Brazil
UK government acknowledges

UK government acknowledges "existential" risk of AI in historic meeting with tech leaders
Man crashes car into UK PM’s 10 Downing Street office

Man crashes car into UK PM’s 10 Downing Street office

US citizen 'seriously injured' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos

US citizen 'seriously injured' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
Man on shooting, stabbing spree kills 2 cops, woman in Japan

Man on shooting, stabbing spree kills 2 cops, woman in Japan
Rhode island shooting claims two lives; shooter killed

Rhode island shooting claims two lives; shooter killed
Container ship refloated in Suez Canal after running aground

Container ship refloated in Suez Canal after running aground
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Panama-Colombia border region

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Panama-Colombia border region

Twitter glitches thwart Ron DeSantis' Presidential run announcement

Twitter glitches thwart Ron DeSantis' Presidential run announcement
Rare watch owned by China's last Emperor sets auction record

Rare watch owned by China's last Emperor sets auction record
DeSantis joins 2024 presidential race, setting up showdown with Trump

DeSantis joins 2024 presidential race, setting up showdown with Trump