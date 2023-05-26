 
menu menu menu
amazing
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

40 crocodiles kill 72-year-old reptile farmer in Cambodia

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Orinoco Crocodiles are pictured in a breeding pond at the Leslie Pantin Zoo in Turmero, Aragua state, Venezuela on April 8, 2023. — AFP
Orinoco Crocodiles are pictured in a breeding pond at the Leslie Pantin Zoo in Turmero, Aragua state, Venezuela on April 8, 2023. — AFP

A 72-year-old man was killed by 40 angry crocodiles after he fell into their enclosure while moving one of them out of the cage at his family-owned reptile farm in Siem Reap, a resort town in northwestern Cambodia.

The man was trying to move the crocodile away from where it had laid eggs when it grabbed the stick he was using as a goad and pulled him inside the enclosure.

As he fell, the main group of crocodiles came forth and started tearing his body apart leaving the concrete enclosure at the farm in Siem Reap awash with blood.

Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, told AFP: "While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure."

"Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead," he said, adding that the remains of the man’s body were covered with bite marks.

He said one of the man’s arms was bitten off and swallowed by the crocodiles.

Back in 2018, a two-year-old girl was killed and eaten by crocodiles while she was wandering into her family’s reptile farm in the same village, the police chief said.

There are a number of crocodile farms around Siem Reap, the gateway city to the famed ruins of Angkor Wat.

The reptiles are kept for their eggs, skins and meat as well as the trade in their young.

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror
World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million
WATCH: Why world's tallest dog Zeus has a lazy lifestyle

WATCH: Why world's tallest dog Zeus has a lazy lifestyle
California man returns book to public library after nearly 100 years

California man returns book to public library after nearly 100 years
Longest nose record holder Mehmet Ozyurek passes away at 75

Longest nose record holder Mehmet Ozyurek passes away at 75
WATCH: Man sets new world record for longest time in plank position

WATCH: Man sets new world record for longest time in plank position
Shark attack survivor shares her story, 'plans to enjoy beach not water'

Shark attack survivor shares her story, 'plans to enjoy beach not water'
Woman conceives twins four weeks apart

Woman conceives twins four weeks apart

WATCH: Giant alligator spotted roaming in suburban Houston

WATCH: Giant alligator spotted roaming in suburban Houston
WATCH: Meteorite lights up the sky in Queensland

WATCH: Meteorite lights up the sky in Queensland
Restaurant offers $700 'Gold Standard' burger

Restaurant offers $700 'Gold Standard' burger